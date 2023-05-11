Thu. May 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary briefed by Baghdadi, Manasseh on “Development of Tripoli and the North ” Conference recommendations

    By

    May 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday met at his Tele Liban office, with Dr. Khaled Baghdadi and Antoine Manasseh, who briefed him on the recommendations of the first expatriate Conference quot;For the Development of Tripoli and the North – Yes, We Canquot;.

    Minister Makary expressed his full readiness to cooperate and support the city of Tripoli and the North, in order ldquo;to portray the true beautiful image of the City.rdquo;

    The meeting was attended by Minister Makaryrsquo;s Advisor for Francophone Affairs, Elissar Naddaf, who had an intervention atnbsp;the conference.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pakistan’s top court orders release of ex-PM Khan, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Video: Witness: New Israeli raids on Gaza and firing rockets from the Strip after targeting a leader in Islamic Jihad

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Dancing With The Stars 2023: The new cast is revealed

    May 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pakistan’s top court orders release of ex-PM Khan, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Video: Witness: New Israeli raids on Gaza and firing rockets from the Strip after targeting a leader in Islamic Jihad

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Dancing With The Stars 2023: The new cast is revealed

    May 11, 2023
    News

    Amazon Echo Show 10’s swivel display turns to face you as you move, making it unique but sometimes frustrating

    May 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy