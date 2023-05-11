Makary briefed by Baghdadi, Manasseh on “Development of Tripoli and the North ” Conference recommendations

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Thursday met at his Tele Liban office, with Dr. Khaled Baghdadi and Antoine Manasseh, who briefed him on the recommendations of the first expatriate Conference quot;For the Development of Tripoli and the North – Yes, We Canquot;.

Minister Makary expressed his full readiness to cooperate and support the city of Tripoli and the North, in order ldquo;to portray the true beautiful image of the City.rdquo;

The meeting was attended by Minister Makaryrsquo;s Advisor for Francophone Affairs, Elissar Naddaf, who had an intervention atnbsp;the conference.

