‘Alarming’ Rise in Violence Against Abortion Clinics Since Fall of Roe

Andrew Lichtenstein

Violence against abortion providers has sky-rocketed since the fall of Roe, with a sharp increase in the amount of incidents against clinics in abortion-friendly states, according to new data released by the National Abortion Federation (NAF).

The data, which covers 2022, shows a jump in the number of serious incidents. Burglaries tripled, rising from 13 incidents to 43 incidents year over year, as did stalking incidents, which jumped from 28 reports to 92. There were four arson attacks reported in 2022, double that of the previous year.

The new report from NAF puts numbers behind what reproductive rights activists say they’ve seen since the fall of Roe. Abortion clinic escorts told The Daily Beast last year that their work was becoming a “war zone,” with an increase in confrontational behavior from anti-abortion activists.

Read more at The Daily Beast.