NNA -nbsp;Foreign ministers of France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt on Thursday called for an end to the violence between Israel and Gaza militants, who have been trading heavy fire for three days.

quot;The bloodletting must end now,quot; said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after hosting talks with her counterparts.

Jordan#39;s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said the quot;negative developments must end, peace must be revived.quot; — AFP

