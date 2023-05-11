Dancing With The Stars 2023: The new cast is revealed

<!–

Channel Seven has announced the star-studded cast for the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

On Thursday, the network revealed that Sonia Kruger and Daryl Somers will both return as hosts and the show will air later this year.

The upcoming series will feature an all-new celebrity lineup, including The Bachelor’s Laura Byrne and former MasterChef star Matt Preston.

They join former football legend Gavin Wanganeen, Olympians Sally Pearson and James Magnussen, and respected actors Mary Coustas and Pia Miranda.

Virginia Gay and Christie Whelan Browne are also competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Just like Phil Burton from Human Nature, Paulini from Australian Idol and Emily Weir from Home and Away.

Rounding out the lineup are Charlie Albone of Better Homes and Gardens and Issa Schultz, Supernerd of The Chase Australia.

The upcoming season will have an exciting format, dividing the celebrities into two groups.

They perform every other night throughout the season, and the standings are determined by a combination of the judges’ scores and the votes of the studio audience.

This season promises exciting performances and unprecedented competition.

Kym Johnson, who previously appeared as a judge between 2013 and 2015, is tipped to return to the series and has been spotted in and out of encounters with Seven.

Seven announced in March that it would be reviving the popular reality TV show for its 20th season.