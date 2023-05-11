Thu. May 11th, 2023

    News

    Kremlin Children’s Rights Envoy Mocks Ukrainians for Trying to Get Kids Back

    By

    May 11, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Kremlin Children’s Rights Envoy Mocks Ukrainians for Trying to Get Kids Back

    picture alliance via Getty

    The Kremlin children’s rights advocate accused of war crimes for overseeing Moscow’s mass abduction of Ukrainian children is now openly mocking Ukrainian families who try to get their children back from Russia, according to a local report.

    Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum on Thursday, Maria Lvova-Belova described Ukrainian children forcibly transported to Russia as if they were in need of fixing, lamenting that Russia will have to “re-educate” them after eight years of “powerful propaganda” in Ukraine, according to the local outlet Rotonda Media.

    Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador has said nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children were ripped away from their families or taken from orphanages during the war and forcibly transported to Russia. Investigations by the Associated Press and independent Russia media outlets found that in many cases the children were taken away and described as “orphans” in Russian propaganda despite having Ukrainian family members or parents. Some of them were quickly adopted out to Russian families.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    “Utah Swimmer Accused of Raping Student Allegedly Escapes to Canada”

    May 11, 2023
    News

    The International Monetary Fund warns of “very serious repercussions” from a US default

    May 11, 2023
    News

    The newest Chase Sapphire Lounge is opening in Boston — here’s what to expect and how to get in

    May 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    “Utah Swimmer Accused of Raping Student Allegedly Escapes to Canada”

    May 11, 2023
    News

    The International Monetary Fund warns of “very serious repercussions” from a US default

    May 11, 2023
    News

    The newest Chase Sapphire Lounge is opening in Boston — here’s what to expect and how to get in

    May 11, 2023
    News

    25 photos of space that could change the way you see our universe and make you feel very small

    May 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy