“Utah Swimmer Accused of Raping Student Allegedly Escapes to Canada”

Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth, 19, is accused of raping the girl in August

After being questioned by police in February, he allegedly fled to Canada

A University of Utah swimmer has fled to his native Canada after being accused of raping a student.

Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth, 19, is accused of assaulting the girl in her dorm room last year.

According to police, he ignored her multiple statements that she didn’t want to have sex and “push her shoulders to the ground” as she screamed “no.”

The alleged attack took place in August last year. The student reported this in February.

In his first interrogation, he denied knowing the victim. He then admitted that the pair had “had sex,” but said it was consensual.

When officers returned days later to place a restraining order on him, his roommate said he had packed his bags.

A private investigator then informed police that Smyth had fled to Canada.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smyth on one charge of rape.

The University of Utah has removed Smyth’s name and photos from its athletics pages.

He was kicked off the dive team after the first report of the girl. Police say Smyth kept a list of all the women he had sex with.

It remains unclear whether the Salt Lake County District Attorney will seek extradition.