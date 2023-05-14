Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Meta Issues Mea Culpa Over Facebook Friend Request Glitch

    Meta has apologized for a glitch that Facebook users said sent automatic friend requests to any profile they viewed.

    “We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly,” a spokesperson for Meta told The Daily Beast Friday. “We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

    Numerous Facebook users took to social media early on Friday to complain about the massive privacy breach, which some branded “the end of stalking.”

