    Tula’s Friends & Family Sale Sale Means 20% Off Sitewide

    May 12, 2023
    Tula’s Friends & Family Sale Sale Means 20% Off Sitewide

    It is no surprise that we’re huge fans of Tula skincare. Tula’s clean skincare range has become well-known for its probiotic and superfood-powered formulas that are not only non-toxic, but actually yield visible results (and fast). Whether you’re new to the brand or looking to restock some of your favorite products, Tula’s Friends and Family sale is not to be missed. For a limited time, take 20 percent off sitewide.

    Whether you’re looking for a super-effective (but also clean) dark spot treatment or a travel-friendly solution to de-puff and calm tired eyes, Tula’s skincare lineup has something for everyone and a solution for just about any skin concern you’d like to target. There’s a reason beauty editors are obsessed with this brand; now’s your time to find out why. Scroll through below to check out my top three favorite Tula products.

