Billie Piper shares a behind-the-scenes look at a shimmering pink mini dress for a BAFTA party

Billie Piper put on a very leggy display in a thigh-grazing minidress as she posed with fabric scissors in glamorous behind-the-scenes snaps.

The actress, 40, took to Instagram on Friday to share gorgeous photos as she got ready for the Netflix x BAFTA party the night before.

She flaunted her incredible figure and toned pins as she flaunted her stuff in the shimmering pink mini dress with silver chain straps.

And Billie might have had some alterations to her little dress when she found herself on the floor next to a pair of fabric scissors all at once.

Billie also thanked her styling team, joking that the number of people it took to make her look like a unicorn was “almost insulting.”

In the racy photos, she gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of silver heels and wore her raven black locks in a loose, straightened style.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette and showed off her gorgeous features as she pouted for the snaps.

Billie captioned her post: “Death of unicorn. I was thrilled to get my stuff together for last night’s pre-Bafta affair.

“It’s almost insulting how many people it takes to make you look like a unicorn. AWESOME.’

It comes after Billie’s lookalike sister Elle, who goes by the name of Pippy, took to Instagram in April to pose in a bikini.

The I hate Suzie star, 30, looked simply sensational in a color clashing bikini as she sizzled in chunky boots and against a stunning backdrop.

Elle struck her sultry pose as she lifted one hip and held a beer as she stared at the camera with her hair loose around her face.

For years, Elle’s uncanny resemblance to her sister has puzzled fans, with many social media users stunned at their similarities.

They starred opposite each other in I Hate Suzie and played sisters on the show. Elle plays Archie on both seasons of the hit show, in what is her only TV credit.

Elle makes sure her social media is littered with sizzling snaps ranging from the artistic to the sexy, including some racy photos.

Wow! She also acted as Billie’s date to the BRITs in February, where the duo put on a sensational performance on the red carpet in sexy ensembles.

In 2017, Billie’s Instagram followers went haywire after the star shared a rare photo of her younger sister.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of her sibling praising her for her fashion line — leaving fans in shock at the uncanny resemblance between the two.

While Billie praised her sister for being a “little con artist,” followers were more taken by their likeness, as she admitted they were confused about who was who.

The Doctor Who actress took to her social media platform with a photo of her sister in a Bardot crop top and briefs to help her promote her Pipers Women clothing line.

She captioned the snap, “Sister can be tricky but my god they are impressive…. check out this little hustler @pippy.piper @pipers.clothing.

‘If you want to feel casual and FIT’ This is your brand. And if you like dressing your sons in leggings, there’s a kid’s line you can follow. #yessiter.’

Despite the post being about Pippy’s upcoming collection, Billie’s 153,000 followers couldn’t help but point out that they look exactly the same.