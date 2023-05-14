El Clasico returns to America! Real Madrid and Barcelona announce USA preseason showdown in Dallas

Real Madrid and Barcelona played against each other in Las Vegas last summer

They will return to the US this summer, with other games planned as well

Real Madrid and Barcelona have announced a preseason showdown for July 28 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium – a year after meeting in Las Vegas.

The Spanish giants met last summer at Allegiant Stadium in front of nearly 63,000 people, and fans in Texas will now have the chance to see Vinicius Jr., Robert Lewandowski and more.

Before their meeting with Madrid, Barcelona will face Juventus and Arsenal in other parts of the country.

Juventus take on Barca at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco on July 22, while the Catalan giants play the Gunners in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium four days later.

Meanwhile, Madrid announced that they will also face AC Milan, Manchester United and Juventus in the US.

Fans will have the chance to watch Robert Lewandowksi vs. Real Madrid on display in Dallas

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid will face Juventus in the US this summer

And Barcelona will end their trip to the US with a match against Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in LA

The game against Milan will take place on July 23 at the Rose Bowl in LA, while they will play against United on July 26 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The final match of their tour will be against Juventus at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on August 2.

Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Sevilla will also play in San Francisco this summer as part of a separate La Liga tour.

In addition, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle will compete on the US East Coast this summer.

Those games will take place in Atlanta, New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia and Maryland.

Manchester United and Arsenal will also play against each other at the Giants and Jets’ MetLife Stadium on July 22.