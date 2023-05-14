Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Lori Vallow Found Guilty of Murdering Her Children

    May 12, 2023
    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/AP/Rexburg Police Department

    After several years and a surreal investigation involving religious extremism, Idaho mother Lori Vallow has been convicted of murdering her two children and plotting to slay her husband’s ex-wife.

    Vallow was found guilty on all charges against her—including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and grand theft—in connection with the September 2019 disappearance and death of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow. After seven hours of deliberation, Ada County jurors also convicted Vallow of conspiring in the October 2019 murder of Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy.

    As the verdict was being read in court, Vallow stared at the jury remain still, pursing her lips. The 49-year-old mother now faces a life sentence in prison.

