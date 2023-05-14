George Santos Staffer Faces Discipline for Menacing Sexual Comments to Reporter

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Getty

In the aftermath of a federal indictment charging Rep. George Santos (R-NY) with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements, a top staffer for the serial fabulist publicly lashed out this week at a freelance journalist he claims is “obsessed” with him and “fixated” on his “every move,” before seeming to suggest she would welcome a violent sexual attack.

Convicted drug dealer Vish Burra, Santos’ 32-year-old director of operations and a former producer for MAGA mastermind Steve Bannon’s podcast, will be disciplined for targeting reporter Jacqueline Sweet in a series of menacing tweets, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

“This kind of behavior from anyone is unacceptable, much less from a congressional staffer,” Santos communications director Naysa Woomer told The Daily Beast on Friday. “Threats of violence of any kind will not be condoned. The tweets have been deleted and disciplinary action will be taken.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.