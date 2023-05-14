The best MagSafe chargers for iPhones in 2023

The best MagSafe chargers are Apple-certified devices that allow you to wirelessly fast charge a compatible iPhone, and in some cases, simultaneously charge multiple other devices.

In choosing a charger, there are a variety of factors to consider, including the charger’s durability, your intended use case for it, and whether the charger is officially “Made for MagSafe.”

Here, we’ve compiled our favorite MagSafe chargers from Apple and Apple-certified chargers from brands like Belkin, Mophie, and Otterbox, with options ranging from single charging pads for an iPhone to 4-in-1 charging stands.

FAQs

Are MagSafe chargers worth it?

MagSafe chargers are worth investing in, as they’re a more efficient charging solution than Qi-compatible wireless chargers and allow you to fast charge compatible iPhones up to 15W.

MagSafe chargers use magnets to ensure that your device is perfectly lined up for optimum charging.

What’s the difference between ‘Made for MagSafe’ and MagSafe-compatible?

“Made for MagSafe” devices are specifically designed, tested, and certified by Apple for MagSafe devices, and can deliver 15W when charging compatible iPhones, which include the iPhone 12 series through the iPhone 14 series.

“MagSafe-compatible” accessories are made by third-party manufacturers and generally aren’t specifically designed for MagSafe devices. While they may support wireless magnetic charging and still securely attach to your devices, they haven’t undergone Apple’s certification process. As a result, they typically can only deliver 7.5W when charging.

What should I look for in a MagSafe charger?

When looking for a MagSafe charger, there are a few factors that you should take into account.

If a charger is MagSafe-compatible and not “Made for MagSafe,” it will charge your devices slower than the Apple-certified option. However, MagSafe-compatible options aren’t a bad choice for those who are budget conscious and can tolerate slower charging speeds.

When picking a charger you also need to consider your most frequent use case. Are you looking for a battery top-up on the go? If so, a MagSafe battery pack might be a good option. If you’re looking to charge your phone in your car, a MagSafe car mount could be the way to go.

Regardless of where you’ll use a charger, its durability and the strength of its magnetic connection are paramount factors to consider.

