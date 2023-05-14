US stocks fall to end the week with a loss as traders assess debt ceiling outlook

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

US stocks slid Friday as investors assessed the outlook on the US debt ceiling crisis. All three major indexes ended the day lower, with the S&P 500 notching its second straight losing week.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with other lawmakers on Friday to discuss a possible solution to the debt ceiling crisis, though talks have been postponed until next week. Congress now has just a few weeks to raise the national debt limit before the government could potentially run out of money, per Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s estimate.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman also floated the possibility that the Fed may issue another interest rate hike to tackle high inflation, raising further fears that tighter Fed policy could spark a recession.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey dipped to 57.7 in May, its lowest level in six months. Meanwhile, inflation expectations over the next five years rose to 3.2%, the highest level the survey recorded since 2008.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Friday:

S&P 500: 4,124.12, down 0.16% Dow Jones Industrial Average: 33,300.62, down 0.03% (8.89 points)Nasdaq Composite: 12,284.74, down 0.35%

Here’s what else is going on:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices fell. West Texas Intermediate was down 1% to $70.14 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 1% to $74.24 a barrelGold lost 0.16% to trade at $2,017.10 per ounceThe 10-year Treasury yield rose six basis points 3.46%Bitcoin slipped 1.34% to $26,481

