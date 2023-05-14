An American YouTuber faces the possibility of 20 years in prison because of a video showing him crashing his plane

In the clip, Jacob is shown making his way through the woods and traversing hills as he struggles to return to the urban world. In the clip, he says he is thirsty and lost in the woods.

A YouTube content creator, who also works as a pilot, faces up to 20 years in prison, after he voluntarily caused his plane to crash after escaping from it during a flight, and then posted a video of the incident on the Internet, according to what the US authorities announced Thursday.

In the video clip, which has been viewed nearly three million times and is titled “I crashed my plane,” the YouTuber films himself during the flight over California in November 2021.

And Trevor Jacob appears in the video as if he was facing a technical problem during the flight, before he threw himself out of the plane with a selfie stick in his hand, then parachuted into nature.

And in a majestic scene captured by cameras placed in the plane, the video shows the plane crashing in the Los Padres National Forest.

In the clip, Jacob is shown making his way through the woods and traversing hills in what appears to be a struggle to return to the urban world. In the clip, he says he is thirsty and lost in the woods.

Weeks later, federal agencies opened an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident. Trevor Jacob was ordered to keep the wreckage of his plane.

The YouTuber said he did not know where the plane crashed, but judicial documents showed that he and his friend removed the debris from the forest with the help of a raft, two weeks after the incident.

Then Jacob cut the plane into small pieces and threw them in the trash.

Trevor Jacob admitted that he wanted to hinder the progress of the investigation by disposing of the debris, and that he made the video to earn money in partnership with a company.

He also admitted that he lied to investigators by informing them of a report stating that the plane encountered a technical problem, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Justice.

The YouTuber pleaded guilty to the charge of destroying or concealing evidence with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, a crime that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.