    Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud, Will Catlett in unnamed monster movie from ‘Scream VI’ filmmakers

    Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud and Will Catlett have jumped aboard Universal Pictures’ self-titled monster thriller from the filmmaker duo known as Radio Silence.

    They join Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir in the feature film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who spearheaded the two newest scream movies. Newton last appeared in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaand has just completed Focus Feature’s production Lisa Frankenstein photo.

    Cloud is best known as the character Fezco in the HBO series Euphoriawhich will return for a third season in 2024. Catlett stars in Focus Features’ A thousand and one, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

    Universal’s self-titled monster movie will hit theaters on April 19, 2024. Radio Silence’s Chad Villella produces with William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment. Tripp Vinson also produces.

    Plot details are kept under wraps, but the project was titled at one point Dracula’s daughter. That project focused on a group of kidnappers who kidnap a gang of young people, one of whom eventually becomes the titular character. Woe to the kidnappers.

    On Friday, Universal said only that the thriller “offers a unique take on legendary monster tales and will represent a fresh, new direction for celebrating these classic characters.” Project X stems from the success of Scream VI, which marked a franchise-record opening at the global box office, grossing $168.9 million worldwide.

    Newton is represented by WME and Entertainment 360. Cloud is represented by UTA. Catlett is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Sugar23.

