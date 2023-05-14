Jamie Foxx is Out of the Hospital and Playing Pickleball, Daughter Says

Tim Heitman

Exactly one month after his daughter revealed that he had been hospitalized with an unspecified “medical complication” that reportedly grew dire in recent weeks, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx said on Friday that the actor “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote in an Instagram story, alluding to tabloid reports about his condition. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday.”

Just days ago, Radar Online reported that Foxx’s inner circle had been “preparing for the worst.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.