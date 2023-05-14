Sun. May 14th, 2023

    News

    Jamie Foxx is Out of the Hospital and Playing Pickleball, Daughter Says

    By

    May 12, 2023 , , , ,
    Jamie Foxx is Out of the Hospital and Playing Pickleball, Daughter Says

    Tim Heitman

    Exactly one month after his daughter revealed that he had been hospitalized with an unspecified “medical complication” that reportedly grew dire in recent weeks, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx said on Friday that the actor “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

    “Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote in an Instagram story, alluding to tabloid reports about his condition. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday.”

    Just days ago, Radar Online reported that Foxx’s inner circle had been “preparing for the worst.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

    May 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy