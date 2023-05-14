The Best Shapewear That Stays Put Without Cutting Off Your Circulation

Photo: Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sure, shapewear may not be the sexiest category in the undergarment arena, but it’s definitely one of the most practical. Finding some of the best shapewear that doesn’t roll down, strangle you, and actually flatters your figure can transform your entire look instantly—not to mention give you an added boost of wardrobe-malfunction-proof confidence.

Whether you’re planning on enjoying a well-deserved four-course dinner and open bar in figure-grazing bodycon or want to feel a bit more contoured for a special event, solid shapewear not only helps offer tummy control but also smooths and streamlines so that your outfit falls in the most flattering manner.

Read more at The Daily Beast.