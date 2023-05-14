Kylie Minogue announces that her new album Tension will be released later this year

<!–

Kylie Minogue has announced that her new album Tension will be released later this year.

The Australian superstar’s 17th studio album will be released on September 22, 2023.

Tension is the follow-up to Lucky Hitmaker’s 2020 album Disco.

While it’s not known when the album’s lead single, Padam Padam, will be released, the pop star said it’s “coming soon.”

Announcing the news on Instagram alongside the album’s cover, Kylie wrote, “Baby break the tension…..my brand new album TENSION will be yours on September 22nd!

‘The first single PADAM PADAM is coming!’

Fans were thrilled to finally get a release date for the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head singer’s latest album.

One fan commented, “Omg it’s real. I like this cover so much. So hot. Reminds me a bit of the feverish era coming back.”

While another wrote: ‘I’m READY (and yes I said that with some determination)’.

And a third said: ‘Finally the official announcement! we’re with you Kylie and we’re ready for the new era.”

With eleven songs, Tension becomes a record full of exciting dance-pop songs.

The megastar worked on the album with her longtime collaborator Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

She also collaborated with DJ Oliver Heldens for one of the songs, 10 out of 10.

Heldens is a renowned Dutch DJ and is responsible for bangers such as Gecko and Shades of Grey.

Kylie announced the album in a press release, saying, ‘I started this album with an open mind and a blank page.

‘Unlike my last two albums there was no theme, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of the moment and always trying to keep the song.

“I wanted to celebrate the individuality of each song and dive into that freedom. I’d say it’s a mix of personal reflection, club abandonment, and melancholy high.”