Chelsea’s Joao Felix ‘is keen to remain in the Premier League but wants Champions League football’

Joao Felix wants to stay in the Premier League, but not necessarily at Chelsea

Manchester United have been linked with a possible move for the striker

Joao Felix is ​​reportedly eager to continue playing in the Premier League next season, but not necessarily at Chelsea.

The attacker has scored three goals in 17 appearances since joining Atletico Madrid on loan in January.

According to HandleFelix could play for one of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals next season as he aims to secure Champions League football for 2023-24.

With the Blues out of the race for the top four, that limits his options for a possible destination to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool – who are only one point from fifth.

Erik ten Hag’s Man United have been linked with a move to Felix, while Atletico hope Newcastle will rekindle their interest in the 23-year-old.

It is expected that Felix will start pre-season at Atletico as it is likely to be a lengthy process to find his next club.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to be appointed as the new Chelsea manager, is said to be in favor of keeping the versatile Portuguese striker at the club.

Chelsea have had a rough time this season and Felix has already played under three different bosses: Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard.

Despite Chelsea’s struggles, Felix has occasionally shown his prowess, getting on the scoresheet and two minutes after coming on as a substitute against Bournemouth last weekend.

In January, Felix was sent off on his debut for Chelsea for a challenge on Fulham’s Kenny Tete and was subsequently handed a three-match ban, in a rocky start to his stint in west London.

Before joining Chelsea on loan, he extended his contract with Atlético until 2027, shrouding his immediate future in further uncertainty.

United are eager to bring in a new striker and Felix could be a useful option as the 23-year-old is capable of playing in a number of positions on the front line, although he is not a genuine goalscorer.