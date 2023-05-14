Rylan Clark alludes to a big appearance as a special guest at the Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision fans are convinced that a big star from Liverpool will appear on stage as a surprise during the final of the competition on Saturday.

It has been suggested that former Beatles musician Sir Paul McCartney, 80, and Spice Girl Mel C, 49, could perform at the M&S Bank Arena, with both stars coming from the city.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool, despite Ukraine’s victory last year after it was deemed too dangerous to hold the event in the war-torn country.

MailOnline understands that a closed set took place during rehearsals, where no one was allowed in, leading to behind the scenes speculation that a big star will make a guest appearance during the finale.

Semifinal host Scott Mills added to the Liverpool echo: “Some things happened where it was a completely closed set, so no one was allowed in there,” while Rylan Clark said, “There are some secrets.”

It comes after it was revealed that Sam Ryder would be performing alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final, with presenter Alesha Dixon joining Sam on stage in Liverpool for rehearsals on Friday.

Hitmaker: Eurovision fans are convinced a major Liverpool star will make a surprise appearance on stage at the final in Liverpool on Saturday )

Hitmaker: Sir Paul McCartney, 80, has been suggested as one of a possible star to appear in a surprise appearance, as the musician previously starred in The Beatles

Local star: Spice Girl Mel C, 49, could perform at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, with the singer coming from Liverpool

Eurovision fans took to Twitter to guess which star might appear.

One person wrote, “It will be Paul McCartney. It would be a crime to do Eurovision in Liverpool and not have Macca.’

While someone else shared: “If Paul McCartney doesn’t perform at the Eurovision final, I’ll never forgive him.”

Another person tweeted, “It’s going to be Paul McCartney singing Hey Jude isn’t it.”

“Paul McCartney better get to the final,” another person posted.

‘Me and my sister just realized we were chatting tonight, they’re going to roll out Paul McCartney in the Eurovision final, aren’t they? Let everyone go ‘naa na na naa naa na naa!’ sing along, shared another fan.

While someone else posted: ‘Mel C from Liverpool voicing the intros to Spice Girls is an obvious possibility, a Beatle or two, @Eurovision & @EBU_HQ better reconsider their decision and allow @ZelenskyyUa to play the #Eurovision- audience, otherwise their #UnitedByMusic mantra is utter BS @uapbc @bbceurovision.”

“Any more rumors about this surprise guest act?” someone else asked.

Speculation: Eurovision fans also took to Twitter to share their guesses as to which star might make an appearance

Born to perform: it comes after it was announced that Sam Ryder would perform alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor in the Eurovision Song Contest grand final

Pop A-List: During dress rehearsals on Friday, it was revealed that Roger will be joining him onstage to deliver a raucous drum solo alongside a guitar solo from Sam

It comes after it was revealed that Sam Ryder would perform alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor at the Eurovision Song Contest grand final.

The 33-year-old singer, who finished second at the competition in Turin last year with his track Space Man, will take the stage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday evening to perform his new single Mountain.

The track features lyrics inspired in part by the struggles of the Ukrainian people and calls on listeners to remember that they are “an unstoppable force of nature.”

During dress rehearsals on Friday, it was revealed that Roger will be joining him on stage to deliver a raucous drum solo alongside a guitar solo from Sam.

Sam is a longtime fan of Queen and often covers their song Radio Ga Ga during his performances.

Making music: The 33-year-old singer, who came second at last year’s competition in Turin with his track Space Man, takes the stage at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday

Dedicated: Sam is a longtime Queen fan and often covers their song Radio Ga Ga during his performances (Roger pictured)

He performed with Roger and guitarist Sir Brian May at a tribute concert for the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium last September.

During dress rehearsal, Roger sat behind his drum kit with the outline of his face on the bass drum skin.

Sam performed in a shimmering gold bathing suit reminiscent of his 2022 outfit and surrounded by drummers and dancers.

Host Graham Norton said, “Your eyes don’t deceive you. That was the actual Roger Taylor on drums. Astonishing.’