Perth car owner is dragged at Carlisle service station forecourt after a thief carjacked his Toyota

A man making instant noodles at a gas station raced to stop a car thief who stole his unlocked car before being dragged 30 feet and rolling under the door as the car sped away.

The thief stole the 1996 Toyota Camry from a 7-Eleven in Carlisle, an inner-west suburb of Perth, at about 10:50pm Wednesday, while the owner was inside buying food.

After running out, the owner tried to avoid it the robbery as the car backed up, forcing him to shuffle alongside the forecourt before losing traction and being run over.

The 39-year-old male victim sustained injuries to his face and arms and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment overnight.

CCTV footage of the incident released by WA police shows the moment the victim attempted to intervene as the thief recklessly sped away.

After the owner fell off the car, the thief narrowly avoids a collision with a fuel pump while reversing into oncoming traffic on Orrong Road.

“It’s a very serious crime that has been committed and the perpetrator’s actions are quite brutal, so we take this extremely seriously,” said Detective Shannon Parker.

Police took statements from those at the scene as paramedics attended to the battered victim.

Witnesses from a nearby restaurant said they heard screaming before they saw the stolen car driving down the busy street with the driver’s door still open.

Those who saw the victim afterwards said he was covered in blood.

“He had blood on the side of his face and his pants were completely torn,” a witness told The West Australian.

“I think he was quite scared.”

“He carried the noodles all the time. I even saw the noodles on the floor.’

According to the police, the perpetrator was wearing a mustard-colored hat, a dark-colored sweater and light-colored pants.

The stolen car, which has yet to be found, was last seen heading west on Orrong Road.

Police are asking locals to look out for cars that match the description and have the license plate number 9HM769, which they say have since been abandoned.

Detective Parker reminded motorists never to leave their cars unlocked in public areas.

“Always secure your belongings, under no circumstances leave your keys in your vehicle or drive your vehicle,” he said.

“Even if you only walk into the gas station for a minute or two.”

Det Parker urged the public to keep an eye on the car as it may be left behind.