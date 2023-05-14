Sun. May 14th, 2023

    News

    Can Understanding Whale Speech Help Us Talk to Aliens?

    By

    May 13, 2023 , , ,
    Can Understanding Whale Speech Help Us Talk to Aliens?

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    They live in multicultural, matriarchal societies. Their 18-pound brains have neocortexes and spindle cells for higher-order thinking, emotions, memory, language, and love. They could be the most intelligent beings on this planet. We’re talking about sperm whales. And by the way, they don’t just make whale sounds: They speak.

    According to City University of New York biological oceanographer David Gruber, sperm whale vocalizations aren’t your typical harmonious whale songs. Their phrases—series of Morse Code-like clicks called codas—sound more like a door slowly creaking open and shut on the deck of a sunken boat. But when researchers really started listening, they found that these codas carry all the hallmarks of a highly evolved language, even regional dialects, passed down generation to generation. In fact, Gruber has said he believes sperm whale speak to be “perhaps the most sophisticated form of communication that has ever existed.”

    In 2021, Gruber officially launched the CETI Project (Cetacean Translation Initiative), a global interdisciplinary collaboration devoted to cracking the code on interspecies interpretation and communication, starting with the resident population of sperm whales in Dominica, in the Eastern Caribbean. The list of partner institutions includes the Dominica government, and about 50 cryptographers, linguists, technologists, and biologists who are heavyweights in their own fields. There’s natural language processing expert Michael Bronstein from Oxford University, Harvard University roboticists who specialize in extremely gentle technology for humane animal research, and Roger Payne—the American biologist who, 56 years ago, discovered for the first time that humpback whales sing, sparking the marine conservation movement. Tech superpowers like Google, Amazon and Microsoft are on board, too.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Huge pile of trash and wet clothes dubbed ‘the mattress’ discarded by migrants crossing into Texas

    May 14, 2023
    News

    World Health Organisation faces backlash over sexuality and gender guidance for schools

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira was preparing for a violent ‘race war’ against Black and Jewish people, report says

    May 14, 2023
    News

    Take a tour of Derek Jeter’s unique lake-side castle that has been on the market for 5 years and is headed to auction

    May 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy