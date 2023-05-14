Diane Keaton Says She “Didn’t Even Know” Justin Bieber Before Starring in His “Ghost” Music Video

Diane Keaton may not have been “Belieber” before she starred in Justin Bieber’s music video for his hit “Ghost,” but it’s probably fair to say she is now — at least to some degree.

The Book Club: The Next Chapter star sat down with UK publication, Subwayto promote Bil Holdermann’s sequel, in which she also talked about co-starring alongside the Grammy-winning singer in his Music video from 2021.

She said she “couldn’t believe it” when asked to star in the video, adding, “This was one of those things that happen, (and) you go, ‘I’m what?’… And of course it was so much fun, it couldn’t have been more fun.

Prior to playing Bieber’s grandmother mourning the loss of her husband in the three and a half minute video, Keaton admitted that she “didn’t even know” the “Peaches” singer before filming.

“I hadn’t been a fan,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t even know him. I knew the music a little bit, and I liked the music, but I wasn’t exactly a fan. So, you know, I don’t have music in my ears all the time. She continued, “I don’t know why me, I still don’t get it. I don’t know how, but I loved it.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Annie Hall actress shared what attracts her to the roles she takes on, explaining that it depends.

“It’s someone who has issues that are right in her being,” Keaton said. “It’s also about the people, the actors and the directors (with whom you work). It depends. (Certain people) will partially let you be this or feel better about whatever you’re doing instead of worrying about how it’s all going to hold up. But I’ve been doing it for a long time and I still like it.”