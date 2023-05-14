Swimmer in his 40s attacked by a shark is missing off one of Australia’s most scenic beaches

In SA, a man was seriously injured by a shark

A man is reportedly missing from a remote part of the South Australian coast after being attacked by a shark while surfing on Saturday morning.

The man in his 40s was swimming near Elliston on the west coast of South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula, about 400 miles from Adelaide, when the attack took place.

SA Ambulance services were called around 10.15am on Saturday to help the man near a location called Walkers Rock.

The man is currently missing and police are said to be searching the water for him.

It is feared he is in a serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 40s is reportedly attacked by a shark off the west coast of South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula

Police would search the waters off the coast for the man who is missing and has potentially life-threatening injuries

The South Australian Ambulance Service told NCA NewsWire they have crews standing by on the beach while SA police conduct the search.

SAAS helicopters and boats are assisting in the search.

SA police confirmed to NewsWire that they were aware and are investigating the incident.

The remote coastal areas of the Eyre Peninsula are historically associated with shark-human encounters, but remain popular with surfers and divers.

