5 Women In South Carolina’s State Senate Are Saving Abortion Rights (For Now)

They call themselves “Sister Senators” and together, crossing party lines, they’re the only obstacle stopping the male-dominated South Carolina legislature from passing an abortion ban.

The five women include three Republicans who identify as pro-life, plus a Democrat and an independent who lean pro-choice. Together, they share a common belief that banning abortion is not about saving unborn lives, it’s about controlling women.

“If you don’t believe me, just look up personhood,” Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn told The Daily Beast. “They (the GOP legislature) want to end abortion and get to zero exceptions, and then they want to attack birth control.” Senn said in a recent debate over the issue that a Republican colleague declared “the only proper birth control is a condom, everything else is sinful.” If that isn’t about control, Senn asks, what is?

