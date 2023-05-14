Mystery of machinery passing through Murray Bridge causes stir in the small South Australian town

Huge machine causes commotion in rural town

Murray Bridge locals theorized what it could be

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A huge piece of machinery has caused a stir in a regional town because it took up the width of an entire road during transport.

The monstrous machine was transported along the South Eastern Freeway near the town of Murray Bridge, southeast of Adelaide, on Thursday.

The machine was escorted by South Australian Police because it was so large it reportedly damaged artificial turf when it fell off the road.

The sight caused some of the city’s 18,000 residents to speculate what the machine might be used for and why it was moving around the city.

A monstrous piece of machinery (pictured) passing through the rural South Australian town of Murray Bridge has caused a stir as locals wondered what it might be

While many theories about what the machine was were posted on Facebook by locals, one local knew the answer.

“These are waste sorters heading to the SA Pine site on a huge mission from Dartmoor,” the user wrote.

A bin sorter is a machine used by sawmills to sort wooden planks by size, quality and length.

The grading machine was transported from the southwest Victorian town of Dartmoor, whose own sawmill had become defunct.

“The logistics were incredible with Victorian Police, SAPOL and SA Power,” the user wrote.

The machine, attached as a bin sorter, is used to sort wooden planks by size, quality and length, and was transported to a nearby timber supplier for short-term storage

The machine was transported to SA Pine, a supplier of wood building materials, whose location is just west of Murray Bridge.

“We store that for another company, KSI Sawmills,” Ian Robinson, general manager of SA Pine, confirmed to The Messenger.

The machine is held by SA Pine until KSI Sawmills is ready to have it installed.

Once the company is ready, the machine will continue its journey to the KSI Sawmill site, one hour north in Nuricopta.