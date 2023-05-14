Lakers into NBA Western Conference Finals after beating Warriors

LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Western Conference Finals, where he scores 30 points in the dominant Game 6 122-101 victory over the reigning champions
Defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors have been eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James scored 30 points to lead the Lakers to the NBA Conference Finals after winning their semifinal series in six games, thanks to a 122-101 victory on Friday night.
More to follow
LeBron James was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers when they eliminated the reigning champions