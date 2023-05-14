Sun. May 14th, 2023

    News

    Lakers into NBA Western Conference Finals after beating Warriors

    By

    May 13, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Lakers into NBA Western Conference Finals after beating Warriors

    LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Western Conference Finals, where he scores 30 points in the dominant Game 6 122-101 victory over the reigning champions

    By Kate McGreavy For Dailymail.Com

    published: 00:49 EDT, May 13, 2023 | Updated: 00:49 EDT, May 13, 2023

    Defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors have been eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.

    LeBron James scored 30 points to lead the Lakers to the NBA Conference Finals after winning their semifinal series in six games, thanks to a 122-101 victory on Friday night.

    More to follow

    LeBron James was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers when they eliminated the reigning champions

    By

