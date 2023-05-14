NRL star Josh Reynolds’ ex-Arabella Del Busso is hit with a raw fish by G-string-wearing opponent

Ex-NRL WAG makes professional boxing debut in London

Arabella Del Bosso notorious for faking pregnancies

Committed veteran Bulldogs cult hero Josh Reynolds

Del Bosso’s will fight on undercard of Misfits Boxing series

Arabella Del Busso, the former girlfriend of NRL veteran Josh Reynolds, is often followed by trouble – and that was the case again in London when fellow model, boxer ‘Lil Kymchii’, threw a raw fish at one-time footy WAG.

In utterly bizarre scenes, Del Busso – who is on the undercard of the UK’s upcoming Misfits Boxing and DAZN: X Series 007 event – appeared momentarily stunned before regaining her composure during the pre-bout press conference.

She fell back to her nearly boxing opponent, but was stopped by some burly guards.

Del Bosso, known as ‘Lil Bellsy’ in boxing circles, prepares to fight ‘Lil Kymchii’ – whose real name is Morgan Lee.

And it was clear that the mind games between the pair have already begun.

Models turned boxers Arabella Del Busso (left) and Lil Kymchii’ will be in the ring this Sunday in London

Never far from controversy, Del Busso is best known for faking pregnancies with NRL veteran Josh Reynolds

The lingerie model will also be fighting charges of theft in court later this year from her time as a receptionist in Sydney

Lee could be heard yelling ‘let’s go b**ch, after throwing the raw fish before ominously adding ‘you don’t want any.’

Tension between the two boxers has been at a fever pitch all week, with Del Busso dramatically cramming the American in the neck at a media event Thursday.

After being pushed back with considerable force, Kymchii attempted to breach the security detail while verbally attacking the Aussie-born model, yelling “that’s what I thought, little bitch.”

Never one to back down, Del Busso replied, “You think I don’t like being choked on my throat, bitch?” I’ll take a d**k’ as Kymchii continued her tirade.

Speaking to Seconds Out after the incident, Del Busso shared her account of the heated argument.

“She was trying to come over to me and she was talking a little rubbish so I had to put her in her place,” she remarked unashamedly.

The two fighters can watch to resolve their differences at the high-profile Misfits Boxing and DAZN: X Series 007 event, headlined by British YouTuber KSI and professional boxer Joe Fournier, at Wembley Arena.

Del Bosso previously emerged victorious from her only amateur fight against Instagram influencer Papi Katarina in the Pretender to competitor event in May last year.

Former NRL WAG Arabella Del Busso (left) was involved in a heated confrontation with her boxing opponent ‘Lil Kymchii’ at a media rally in London earlier this week

After being pushed back, Kymchii attempted to breach the security detail while verbally attacking the Aussie model (pictured) who set herself on fire

The altercation was brewing, with the hosts saying they expected a confrontation between the fighters (Del Busso is pictured)

Without her boxing gloves on, life hasn’t been smooth sailing for the one-time lingerie model.

The 33-year-old previously had a rocky relationship with Reynolds that ended when it was revealed she had faked a pregnancy.

She also accused Reynolds of assaulting her during an alleged domestic violence incident at his Sydney home in 2020, and the charges were later dropped.

In addition, Del Bosso could be jailed later this year allegedly stole more than $52,000 from her former employer over six months between 2019 and 2020.

Police alleged that when she worked as a receptionist at Rheumatology Specialist Care, she asked customers to pay in cash and told them that the EFTPOS machine was broken.

It is alleged that Del Bosso then deposited the money into her own bank accounts.

She will return to court later this year to challenge the theft allegations.