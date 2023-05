NNA – Minister of Culture, Muhammad Wissam al-Murtada, representing Prime Minister Najib Mikati, inaugurated the sponsorship of the 49th Annual Book Fair of the Cultural Association in Tripoli, in the presence of the Minister of Information Ziad al-Makari and the Mufti of Tripoli and the North Sheikh Muhammad Tarek.

In the opening speech, the minister considered that Tripoli is the oak of Lebanon, steadfast in the face of the wind and spreading its love in every direction.

