Thousands of Senegalese demonstrate in Dakar, rejecting the president’s candidacy for a third term

The movement brings together more than 170 political and human rights organizations and aims to pressure Sall not to run in elections next year. There is controversy over Sall’s refusal to rule out running for a third presidential term, a move his opponents say would be unconstitutional.

Thousands of Senegalese demonstrated in the capital, Dakar, on Friday, to reject President Macky Sall’s candidacy for a controversial third term. The Movement of Live Forces of Senegal F-24 called for the demonstration, referring to the date of the presidential elections on February 24, 2024.

Several young protesters told AFP they had come to support opposition politician Osman Sonko, who was recently sentenced to a suspended six-month prison sentence for defamation and insult against the Minister of Tourism, which threatens his eligibility to run for president. On Tuesday, Sonko called on his supporters to take to the streets to protest the court’s decision, although he did not participate in Friday’s demonstration.

The dissident faces another trial later this month on charges of rape and death threats, due to a complaint filed by an employee of a beauty salon where he went for massage.

Osman Sonko says he is the victim of a government conspiracy to prevent him from standing for election. “Sonko is our hope” and “Maki Sal Dictator,” the demonstrators chanted, as they gathered in a central square amid the sounds of sirens and trumpets.

Opposition figures and members of influential organizations spoke at the rally, calling for Sall to leave power, and for the release of more than 300 “political prisoners”. “We build our hope on Sonko, despite the persecution,” Abubakar Toure, a shopkeeper in his forties, told AFP.