Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea, UN Resident Coordinator discuss Syrian asylum file

    By

    May 13, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Head of the quot;Lebanese Forcesquot; party, Samir Geagea, met in Maarab with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Reda.
    Conferees discussed developments on the Lebanese and regional arenas, with Geagea affirming that Lebanon ldquo;has endured a lot in order to save and shelter the Syrian people, but the situation today is no longer bearable, and we must work together quickly to organize their return.rdquo;
    Geagea stressed that quot;Lebanon is a country of transit and not of asylum, according to an agreement signed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2003,quot; calling on the international community to build on recent regional developments in order to get Lebanon out of this escalating crisis, given that the issue has gone beyond the economic or humanitarian concept ornbsp;the economic one, especially since the provision of aid has turned into a sovereign existential problem, and its solution has become a top priority, to prevent its exacerbation and to preserve the stability of the country on the one hand and the region on the other.

