Chrissy Teigen is effortlessly chic at the grand opening of her Cravings Bakery in LA with family

Chrissy Teigen wore an elegant summer dress while being supported by husband, John Legend, and two of their children, Luna and Miles, at the grand opening of her Cravings Bakery in LA on Friday.

The media personality, 37, who slammed trolls who claimed she used a surrogate for youngest daughter Esti, smiled brightly during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the temporary pop-up store.

The bakery is part of its food and lifestyle brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, and has opened a store on The Row in downtown Los Angeles in partnership with Shopify LA.

According to Forbescustomers get the chance to try freshly made, delicious recipes from the brand, such as banana bread, cookies and buttermilk mochi pancakes.

The mother-of-three dressed up for the occasion and showed off her gorgeous postpartum body in a striking strapless dress with pink and red floral detailing throughout.

Big day! Chrissy Teigen, 37, donned an elegant sundress while being supported by husband, John Legend, and two of their children, Luna and Miles, at the grand opening of her Cravings Bakery in LA on Friday

Fans! Her husband, along with two of their children, daughter Luna and son Miles, stood close to their mother during the ribbon-cutting ceremony

A thin, white strip of fabric separated the bodice and skirt portion of the dress for a stylish flare.

To match the theme of her ensemble, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model slipped into a pair of gold open-toed heels with a large floral embellishment on the top.

Her dark brown locks were parted in the middle and fell naturally past her shoulders in light waves.

Chrissy’s husband John, to whom she tied the knot in 2013, wore pale pink pants teamed with a pastel green shirt.

The All Of Me hitmaker paired the look with a sleeveless, green and pink cardigan and wore a pair of white sneakers for a casual touch.

While the couple’s four-month-old baby girl was not seen at the event, daughter Luna, seven, and son Miles, four, were seen cheering their mother on at the grand opening.

Their eldest child wore a cream dress with ruffles, while their son was smartly dressed in tan trousers and a matching Gucci blazer.

Crowds surrounded the merry family to watch the moment Teigen cut the ribbon on Friday to officially open the Cravings Bakery.

So chic! The mother-of-three dressed up for the occasion and showed off her gorgeous postpartum body in a striking, strapless dress with pink and red floral details

Applause: Chrissy’s husband John, who she tied the knot with in 2013, wore light pink pants, a pastel green shirt and a sleeveless vest

Temporary: The pop-up shop will close its doors later this month on May 21, and those who want a chance to enter will have to purchase a ticket for $5 either online or in person

Afterwards, customers and guests were given the chance to step inside and take a first look at the spacious store, which exudes an open and airy feel. John was seen enjoying a quick dance with his daughter, Luna, in the bakery amidst the festivities.

During an interview with Forbes, Chrissy talked about the bakery and its chosen location. “It was important to me that we chose a super-central location in Los Angeles where we are located and where most of our products are made.”

She added that the space is “amazing” and that “we’ve let our Cravings fantasy run wild and created a completely immersive experience.” It’s everything I want Cravings to be; playful, lively and so much fun.’

The TV personality also gushed about her partnership with Shopify, stating that the company has “made growing and scaling Cravings more than easy.”

“We started brainstorming ways to bring Cravings to life in a physical retail environment, where people can experience the baked goods. And come on, what’s not to love about butter sculpture and syrup fountain? This is the bakery of my dreams!’

The pop-up store will close its doors later this month, on May 21, and those who want the chance to get in will have to either purchase a ticket online at cravingsxshopify.com or in person for $5, according to the publication.

In addition to tasty treats available for you to enjoy, the store will also sell products such as cookware and food mixes. Cravings also partnered with Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, so espresso lovers only get the chance to enjoy great coffee while eating delicious desserts on Sundays.

The cookbook author also teased what else her Cravings brand has in store. “So going forward, we’re thinking about other products that can make cooking delicious home-cooked meals even easier while still being affordable and not compromising on taste.”

Excited! Crowds surrounded the happy family to watch the moment Teigen cut the ribbon to officially open the Cravings Bakery on Friday

Have fun: The bakery is part of its food and lifestyle brand, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, and has opened a store on The Row in downtown Los Angeles in partnership with Shopify

Variety of Offers: In addition to tasty treats available for you to enjoy, the store also sells products such as cookware and food mixes

“I can’t share details just yet, but we plan on having Cravings everywhere in your pantry, from sauces and condiments to snacks and more!”

The grand opening came shortly after Chrissy took to her Instagram to clap back at trolls who claimed she didn’t have a C-section but used a surrogate to welcome daughter Esti earlier this year in January.

According to The blast, the star shared an adorable photo of Esti on Instagram, to which one social media user wrote, “So cute! Who was the surrogate?’ One fan simply responded, “She didn’t have a surrogate.”

However, the social media user responded with, “Well… the truth is Chrissy was born male. During “her pregnancy” they used something called a moonbump. If you’re not familiar with the moon bump, just Google it. By the way, I’m a big fan of Chrissy.’

Teigen then jumped to the comments section and added her own follow-up, writing, “Obsessed with this comment.”

She then uploaded a photo the moment she welcomed her daughter into the world as she lay on an operating table while having a C-section. Extremely realistic “moon bump,” she wrote in a caption at the bottom of the photo.

Slamming trolls: The grand opening came shortly after Chrissy took to her Instagram to clap back at trolls who claim she didn’t have a C-section, but rather used a surrogate to welcome daughter Esti

Italian getaway: Teigen recently enjoyed a lavish getaway to Italy last month in April with her musician husband, John, and their three children

A few months earlier in March, Chrissy opened up People about the decision to have a C-section for the first time, saying she was “so excited.”

“I like that I’ve seen both experiences,” she told the entertainment publication. “The incision is a lot and you never know how your stomach will come together.”

‘I think your organs are on the table for a while, but I think that’s so cool. I was taking pictures above the chair. I have the craziest pictures of the cord and everything,” the media personality added.

Teigen enjoyed a lavish getaway to Italy last month in April with her musician husband, John, and their three children, sharing an assortment of snaps that captured special moments from the trip.