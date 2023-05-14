Check out the massive machines that were up for sale at a ‘heavy equipment auction’ in Canada this week

A hydraulic excavator that sold for $127,126.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, a marketplace for heavy machinery, held an auction in Ontario this week.

Bidding took place online, but customers were able to inspect the equipment in person.

The most expensive machine was a crawler crane that fetched nearly $300,000.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is a marketplace that facilitates the buying and selling of heavy machinery used in construction, mining, forestry, and other industries.

The company held a regional auction in Ontario this week that lasted three days. While bidding took place online, interested parties were able to inspect equipment in-person at three specific sites located around Ontario ahead of the actual auction date.

Auctions involve a mix used and unused equipment, trucks, and other construction-related consumer items, and take place both in person and online.

This heavy machinery can fetch hefty prices: Each year, the company sells billions of dollars worth of equipment and trucks, according to its website.

Here are 10 pieces of heavy equipment that were sold at this week’s auction:

While the auction items were sold in CAD, the prices below are all in USD.

This crawler crane is used in construction projects that require heavy loads to be moved long distances or to tall heights. It was the most expensive machine purchased, selling for $299,120. 2014 TEREX HC110 110 Ton Crawler Crane Ritchie Bros Auctioneers This Caterpillar wheel loader, which can dig, haul, and transport material, comes equipped with an air-conditioned, enclosed cab and a rear-view camera. It sold $151,430. 2018 CAT 982M Wheel Loader Ritchie Bros Auctioneers This car hauler truck had one of the most striking paint jobs of the auction’s inventory. It sold for $140,213. 2020 WESTERN STAR 4900FA 6×4 Sleeper Car Hauler Truck Ritchie Bros Auctioneers This New Holland tractor is outfitted with a mechanical front wheel drive axel, allowing for more traction in muddy or other adverse conditions. It sold for $56,085. 2008 NEW HOLLAND T8030 MFWD Tractor Ritchie Bros Auctioneers The most expensive dump truck that sold in the auction was this 2012 CAT 740B. It went for $151,430. 2012 CAT 740B Articulated Dump Truck Ritchie Bros Auctioneers This hydraulic excavator, which is used for excavation and demolition purposes, possesses a maximum transport height of nearly 15 ft, and its excavation bucket has 60 inches of depth. The machine sold for $136,474. 2017 JOHN DEERE 470G LC Hydraulic Excavator Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Here’s another hydraulic-powered construction machine. This truck crane that can reach a maximum of 110 ft and move loads weighing up to 35 tons. It sold for $102,823. 2010 GROVE TMS700E 60 ton 8×4 Hydraulic Truck Crane Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Trenchers are used to excavate long-distance ditches in both urban and rural environments. This one from 2004 was the second-most expensive item at the auction, selling for $205,645. 2004 VERMEER T955 Trencher Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Boom truck cranes are able to lift heavy loads up vertically. This 2016 Western Star edition has a 30-ton capacity and went for $162,647 USD. 2016 WESTERN STAR 4900 SA Manitex 30100C 30 ton Straight Boom Truck Ritchie Bros Auctioneers This 2020 Kenworth dump truck boasts a 500 hp diesel engine to go along with an 18-speed manual transmission. It sold for $181,342 USD. 2020 KENWORTH T880 8×4 Dump Truck (Tri/A) Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

