Daniel Cormier insists a Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou clash would ‘blow the roof off any arena’

Jon Jones has claimed he is retiring after facing Stipe Miocic later this year

But the 35-year-old said he would consider a possible clash with Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier claimed that fighting would challenge Jones “mentally and physically.”

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Daniel Cormier has insisted that Jon Jones must take on former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou before hanging up his gloves.

After a two-year hiatus from active competition, Jones made his heavyweight debut in March, defeating No. 1 contender Cyril Gane to become world two-weight champion.

After summarily defeating a top contender in Gane, Jones was expected to return to action soon with rumors circulating at the time that the 35-year-old would face Stipe Miocic at one of the organization’s premier events in July.

However, the fight would eventually be pushed back, with Dana White claiming that Jones had ‘gone’ after the win at UFC 285, and the pair are now expected to meet at the Octagon later this year.

Jones has since claimed his fight with Miocic will be his last, but added that he would face off with Ngannou if the latter could negotiate a return to the UFC.

Daniel Cormier claimed a fight between old rival Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would ‘blow the roof off any arena’

Jones and Ngannou are the UFC’s last two heavyweight champions, with the title vacated following the latter’s departure earlier this year

“We want to see Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou,” Jones’ old rival Daniel said to his Youtube Channel.

‘I know I do. I’m totally in on that fight because I think that fight would blow the roof off any arena they put these two in. I believe that’s the one that will get Jones excited.

“It will challenge him physically, but also mentally to be ready for his preparation and more ready than ever because he understands the challenges ahead in Francis Ngannou.”

After months of contractual uncertainty over the promotion following a highly publicized dispute with Dana White, Ngannou left the UFC earlier this year as the reigning heavyweight champion.

Now a free agent, the 36-year-old has explored a variety of options in martial arts, with both Eddie Hearn and Floyd Mayweather expressing interest in bringing the knockout artist into the squared circle.

While the Cameroonian-born fighter has left the door open for a possible return to the UFC, White has stated unequivocally that Ngannou will never fight in the Octagon again following the breakdown of negotiations.