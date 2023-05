NNA – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has struck southern Japan.

The earthquake hit the Tokara Islands, Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 4:10 p.m.

Nakanoshima Island experienced tremors with an intensity of lower-5, based on Japan#39;s seismic scale of zero to 7.

Officials say there is no threat of tsunami. — NHK World Japan

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;