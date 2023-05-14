Elon Musk is officially stepping down as CEO of Twitter and announcing his successor

Elon Musk officially announced About the new CEO of Twitter. The position will be taken over by Linda Iaccarino, who previously served as Chair of the Board of Directors of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while focusing on product design & new technology.

Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

And it was a mask was announced yesterday He has chosen a successor at Twitter and X Corp. (Twitter’s parent company) and that this person will start working within six weeks. Before Musk announced Iaccarino as the new CEO, a newspaper reported The Wall Street Journal Last night she was “in talks” to take the job.

Although Musk will no longer be CEO of Twitter after he acquired the company last year, he still owns X Corp. He will assume the position of Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.

In a tweet announcing the position, Musk noted that Iaccarino could help Twitter become the “app for everything.” In recent months, Musk has been focused on finding ways to bring money to the platform, from charging developers to use his API, to removing old verified verification tags, and giving a verification checkmark to anyone who signs up for Twitter Blue in exchange for $8, among many other procedures.