Solskjaer claims current Utd ‘snowflakes’ would have struggled to survive under in Sir Alex Ferguson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said several players from Manchester United’s current squad would have struggled to survive in Sir Alex Ferguson’s dressing room.

Solskjaer explained how the environment at Old Trafford was completely different during his time as a player at the club and labeled the current squad as ‘snowflakes’.

The former United striker revealed how there were ‘a few fights’ in the dressing rooms after ‘bad games’ and explained how they would ‘shake each other’.

Solskjaer – who went on to manage United – said the current crop would crumble under the same conditions and even call their parents to intervene.

Speak against The athletic, Solskjaer said: ‘The guys in that dressing room were absolutely fantastic. Keano was the leader everyone looked up to.

David May was the prankster, the clown. Gary (Neville) is still the busiest and was the busiest back then. Nicky (Butt) and Giggsy (Ryan Giggs) were the entertainers.

“It was just a fantastic dressing room. Winners who hated losing. They had a few fights, as you should, after bad games. You had to shake each other up.

“If you do that to the boys now, they’ll get their dad, or their mom, or their cops… snowflakes. Not many of today’s lot would have survived in that dressing room.’

Solskjaer had a hugely successful career with Manchester United in 1996 and 2007, before returning to Old Trafford as their manager in 2019.

However, Solskjaer was sacked from his role as Man United manager in November 2021 after the club’s 4–1 defeat to Watford continued a catastrophic run of results.

The Norwegian manager had lost seven of his last 13 games, forcing the club to take action and relieve him of his duties.

Many blamed the Manchester United dressing room riot for the downfall of his tenure at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer reportedly vexed the side to make Harry Maguire captain just six months after joining the club.

