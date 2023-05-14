Derian discusses with Evangelical Church delegation promotion of Islamic-Christian relations

NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul-Latif Derian, received today a delegation at Dar al-Fatwa including thenbsp;Archbishop of the Evangelical Church in the province of Wertenbach in southern Germany and the priest responsible for developmental and ecumenical relations in the diocese, members ofnbsp;the evangelical churches present in Lebanon, and a representative of the National Evangelical Church in Beirut, Dr. Habib Badr, in the presence of the Secretary General of the National Committee for Islamic-Christian Dialogue, Dr. Muhammad Al-Sammak.

Discussions touched on strengthening Islamic-Christian relations and coexistence, in addition to general public affairs.

