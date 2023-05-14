Take a look at 4 airline cabin concepts aiming to revolutionize air travel including a bunk-style bed in economy and a minibar in business class

The crew will change the bedding between each booking.

The 2023 Crystal Cabin Awards has announced 21 finalists for its annual recognition of cabin innovation.

Of the finalists, four standouts have built new concepts focused on passenger and crew comfort.

These include a bunk-style economy “Skynest” and heated business class seats.

The Crystal Cabin Awards is an annual ceremony recognizing innovative aircraft interior concepts. These can include everything from more spacious seats to a fire-resistant cargo container.

Designs are judged across several categories that focus on things like passenger comfort, sustainability, and health and safety.

One of the more interesting topics for customers is improvements to the seats themselves.

Last year’s “cabin concepts” winner created a narrowbody business cabin using “floating furniture” attached to the fuselage walls. The goal is to give the seat a “freer” and “more immersive” feel.

This year, the Crystal Cabin Awards has announced 21 total finalists across all categories and the winners will be announced on June 6.

Out of the finalists, four standouts reimagine passenger and crew comfort with new and unique seat designs — take a look.

