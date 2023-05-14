Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army bullets in Balata refugee camp, during an incursion into the city of Nablus

    The cities of Nablus and Jenin have been subjected to almost daily incursions by the Israeli army and special forces, which have resulted in the killing of hundreds of Palestinians since April 2022 specifically.

    Two young Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, where the army launched an operation on Saturday morning before withdrawing, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

    And the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the killing of Saed Jihad Shaker Mashah (32 years old) and Wasim Adnan Yousef Al-Araj (19 years old) with live bullets during the Israeli army storming the Balata camp in Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

    The Fatah movement, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, stated that the two young men belonged to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which is its military wing.

    The official Palestinian Wafa Agency reported that Israeli special forces, who are called “undercover”, accompanied by military patrols from the army, surrounded the house of the Abu Rizk family in the “Al-Jamasin” neighborhood in the center of Balata camp, and attacked the house with several “Energa” shells, and a number of snipers climbed the roofs of the houses, which led to Clashes broke out, punctuated by heavy firing of bullets and tear gas canisters, and no arrests were reported, according to Wafa News Agency.

