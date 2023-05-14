Sam Wood talks about the heartbreaking loss of his mother

<!–

Former Bachelor star Sam Wood has opened up about losing his mother when he was just a teenager.

The 42-year-old made the heartbreaking tribute ahead of Mother’s Day in an interview with the Announce sun on Saturday.

Sam’s mother, Wendy, died of lymphoma when the entrepreneur was just 15 years old.

He now mourns the fact that his beloved mother never got a chance to meet his wife Snezana or their children.

“I miss her every day,” Sam told the publication.

“But it was especially hard when I met the love of my life (Snezana),” he continued.

“I would give anything to spend just an hour with[Mom]and introduce her to my girls,” he continued.

“There’s a very big part of me that is so determined to make her proud and show her that she raised me in a way that she would like what she sees,” Sam said.

Sam shares three children with Snezana Wood (née Markoski), whom he met on the third season of The Bachelor in 2015.

The reality TV couple, who have been married for four years, welcomed their third daughter together, Harper Jones, on May 4, 2021.

They are also the parents of Charlie, three, and Willow, four, who shares her middle name with her late grandmother.

Sam is also stepfather to 17-year-old Eve, Snezana’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Elsewhere in the chat, Sam said he helps his kids write a special Mother’s Day message to Snezana.

It comes after the burly reality star sold his fitness show, 28 by Sam Wood, for a whopping $71 million last year.

The Melbourne-based personal trainer has lashed the program to myDNA, which offers clients personalized fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results.