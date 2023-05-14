Sun. May 14th, 2023

    🔴 Live: Zelensky arrives in Rome as Germany announces new €2.7 billion weapons package for Ukraine

    May 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome on Saturday where he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders. Germany is preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth €2.7 billion ($2.97 billion), the defence ministry said, reportedly its largest for the country since Russia invaded last year. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

