NNA – Baalbek-Hermel Governor Bashir Khodr tweeted today:nbsp;ldquo;After the attack on the cemetery, I call on our people in Deir al-Ahmar to exercise the highestnbsp;degree of restraint, and await the results of the investigation. I am following up on the matter with the security services, and I am confident that they will arrest the perpetrators.rdquo;

========R.Sh.