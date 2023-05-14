Renewed shelling between occupation forces Palestinian factions, two Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank

NNA – The exchange of rocket fire and shelling between the Israeli occupation army and armed Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip resumed this morning, after a relatively quiet night during which no breakthrough was made in the Egyptian mediation of the cease-fire.

In the northern occupied West Bank, two Palestinian youths were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, where the army launched an operation in the morning before withdrawing, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

The ministry announced, quot;The martyrdom of Sa#39;ed Jihad Shaker Mashah (32 years) and Wassim Adnan Yousef Al-Araj (19 years) with live bullets during the occupation#39;s aggression against Balata camp in Nablus.quot;

The Fatah movement, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, stated that the two young men belonged to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, which is its military wing.

