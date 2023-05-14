Eurovision Song Contest 2023: How Australians can vote

<!–

The Eurovision Song Contest reaches its climax in Liverpool, England, this weekend as the world decides which glitter-laced performance deserves to win.

And while Australia may be on the other side of the world, Down Under fans can vote for their favorite act if they’re willing to wake up at 5am.

The voting period will be announced during the grand final, so be sure to watch the live broadcast on SBS on Sunday, May 14 at 5am (AEST).

While European fans can vote by SMS and phone, Aussie fans can only vote online through Eurovision’s official voting partner Digame at www.esc.vote.

According to the voting policy of the Eurovision Song Contest, fans cannot vote for their own country. This means that Australian viewers will not be voting for Australian contestant Voyager.

Each voter can allocate 20 votes to one artist, or divide them among multiple acts.

It comes amid rumors that this may be Australia’s last year competing in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Australia has been allowed to participate in the iconic song contest for eight years thanks to an intercontinental agreement between the Australian public broadcaster SBS and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

However, this agreement expires this year and it is unclear whether a new contract will be signed.

Speak against ABC news Paul Clarke, creative director of Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest, said this week: “At this stage, our future in the Eurovision Song Contest is a live discussion, but it’s no secret that we’re excited to be a part of the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Held in Liverpool, Eurovision 2023 is hosted by the UK on behalf of Ukraine, whose Kalush Orchestra was victorious last year.

The full list of performers and running order was confirmed after the final semi-final by presenters Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina

The podium features Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Serbia, France, Cyprus, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Estonia and Finland.

Also appearing in the Grand Final are Moldova, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovenia, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Israel, Croatia, Norway, Germany and Lithuania.