    NNA – Moscow accused Kiev today, Saturday, of using long-range British quot;Storm Shadowquot; missiles against quot;civilian targetsquot; in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian forces, according to quot;Agence France Pressequot;.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that quot;Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles that the UK supplied to the Kiev regime were used to carry out the strike, despite London#39;s statements that these weapons will not be used against civilian targets.quot;

