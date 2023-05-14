Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking “civilian targets” using missiles

NNA – Moscow accused Kiev today, Saturday, of using long-range British quot;Storm Shadowquot; missiles against quot;civilian targetsquot; in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian forces, according to quot;Agence France Pressequot;.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that quot;Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles that the UK supplied to the Kiev regime were used to carry out the strike, despite London#39;s statements that these weapons will not be used against civilian targets.quot;

nbsp;

========divide;=