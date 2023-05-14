Sun. May 14th, 2023

    Rod Stewart becomes a grandfather for a second time when son Liam welcomes first child partner Nicole

    published: 08:39 EDT, May 13, 2023 | Updated: 08:50 EDT, May 13, 2023

    Rod Stewart has become a grandfather for the second time, it was announced on Saturday.

    The rocker’s son Liam Stewart, 28, who he shares with ex Rachel Hunter, announced the arrival of his first child with partner Nicole on Instagram, where he shared adorable snaps and revealed the toddler’s name.

    Alongside a sweet post featuring the little one in a Celtic outfit, Liam wrote, “Welcome boy, love you. American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23.’

    Rod, 78, already has an older grandchild named Delilah, the child of his daughter Kimberley.

    Congratulations! Rod Stewart has become a grandfather for the second time, it was announced on Saturday

    Cute! The rocker’s son Liam Stewart, who he shares with ex Rachel Hunter, announced the arrival of his first child with partner Nicole on Instagram, where he shared adorable snaps and revealed the toddler’s name

    Liam’s sweet posts see his baby boy wrapped in a white blanket, wearing Celtic’s (Rod’s favorite football team) green and white top and matching hat.

    While another sees the new dad enjoying skin-to-skin time with his little boy.

    The Maggie May hitmaker has eight children, by five different women.

    He has sons Alastair and Aidan with third wife Penny, and Liam, 28, and Renee, 30, with second wife, model Rachel Hunter, 53.

    Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, are from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, while daughter Ruby, 35, is from a previous relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 63.

    Sir Rod’s firstborn child is Sarah Streeter, 59, who was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron.

