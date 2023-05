NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Germany tomorrow, Sunday, where he will meet the leaders of the first European economy, a government source in Berlin told AFP today.

This visit comes the day after Zelensky#39;s visit to Rome, and at a time when the German government announced that Kiev would be supplied with new shipments of weapons worth about 2.7 billion Euros, including tanks, armored vehicles, drones and air defense systems.

