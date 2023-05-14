Zelensky arrives in Rome to meet with leaders of Italy and the Pope

NNA – The quot;Rainnews24quot; channel reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived this afternoon in Rome, where he will meet with the Italian President and Prime Minister, according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

The channel added, quot;The Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Taiani, received Zelensky at Ciampino airport.quot;

Zelensky is then expected to go to a meeting with the country#39;s president, Sergio Mattarella, after which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Gjorgia Meloni. In the afternoon he will be received by Pope Francis.

